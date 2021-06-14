The Uganda Men’s Rugby Sevens national team has suffered a major stumbling block in their Tokyo Olympic Games dream with barely two months to the global event.

Two players, Aaron Ofoywroth and Adrian Kasito returned positive tests for COVID-19 and had to miss the flight to Monaco on Sunday night. This was after another player Joseph Aredo had earlier tested positive for the virus.

Additionally, the coach Tolbert Onyango and team physio Samuel Asiimwe have also tested positive.

The Rugby 7s squad enjoying Monaco. pic.twitter.com/aqppH7ukHo — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) June 14, 2021 The team that travelled to Monaco with team manager Michael Wandera

This leaves the team in a difficult place and may significantly affect their performance on the weekend. The team are going to compete for one slot to the Olympic Games during the Rugby Sevens Repechage in the Principality of Monaco from Friday, June 18 at the Stade de Louis II Stadium.

However, the Uganda Rugby Union have swiftly swung into action to ensure that the team are at the best strength possible.

CEO Ramsey Olinga revealed to Kawowo Sports on Monday afternoon that they have secured visas for replacement players James Odongo and Kelvin Balagadde plus Rugby Cranes national team doctor Faith Komagum. He added that management are working around the clock to get the trio on the next flight to Monaco.

James Odongo

Kelvin Balagadde

For the coach, discussions are still ongoing with all stakeholders including tournament organisers and the sponsor to obtain the services of a substitute coach. Olinga said that further details on this arrangement will be shared as soon as they confirmed.

UPDATED TIMINGS for this weekend's World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco!#RoadToTokyo #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/lmIJPu4rYy — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) June 14, 2021

The Olympic Repechage kicks off this Friday at 7pm EAT with two matches. Uganda was drawn in Pool B alongside France, Jamaica and Hong Kong.