Tuesday June 15, 2021

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Soltilo Bright Stars will be eager to avenge Stanbic Uganda Cup elimination when they visit Police at Lugogo on league resumption on Tuesday.

Baker Mbowa’s side suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Police at the same venue on their way to being eliminated from the Uganda Cup at the round of 16.

Despite winning 1-0 in the return leg at Kavumba, damage was already done.

On Tuesday, they will be all out to beat the Cops and consolidate fifth position on the log and open up a five point gap over Abdallah Mubiru’s side.

Mubiru’s side come into the game in dire form with no win in their past six league games while Stars have won two of their past five losing once and drawing the rest.

Former Police goalie Simon Tamale, striker Samuel Ssekamatte and winger Joseph Akandwanaho will be the main players to watch for the visitors while Ben Ocen, returning Frank Tumwesigye Zaga and Tonny Mawejje will be key for Police.

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw with Brian Mayanja scoring a brace for the visitors to cancel out another brace by Ssekamatte.