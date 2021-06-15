2021 Futsal Super League (Saturday, 19th June):

Third Place play off:

Mengo Vs Synergy – 11 AM

Final:

Big Talent Soccer Academy Vs Park – 12 PM

Other Classification Matches:

Yeak Kabowa Vs Kisenyi – 9 AM

Aidenal SOSA Vs Kampala Junior Team (KJT) – 10 AM

*At Old Kampala Sports Arena, Mengo

Either Synergy or Mengo Futsal Clubs will finish third at the 2021 Futsal Super League.

These two clubs will know their feat after the closing round of the league this Saturday, 19th June at the Old Kampala Sports Arena, Mengo.

Mengo lost their semi-final contest 1-0 against Park courtesy of Iddi Babu’s goal in a cautious duel.

The second semi-final between debutants Big Talent Soccer Academy and Masaka based Synergy was won by the former 4-3.

Mengo Futsal Team

Synergy Futsal Team (Credit: John Batanudde)

Big Talent Soccer Academy captain Faizal Wabyoona netted a brace as Akram Katende and Herbert Asiimwe each added a goal apiece.

Synergy’s goals came from Travis Mutyaba, the towering Tarvin Kevin Kyeyune and their immensely gifted skipper Sabir Yasin.

Brian Ssenyondo, head coach at Synergy believes it is a 50-50 game coming to the match proper.

“Mengo is a great team with good players and good organisation. I hope with all fairness if the match is handled well any team can win come Saturday. But, Mengo is also a tough opponent and I think the chances are 50/50” Ssenyondo disclosed.

Often, Ssenyondo has been assisted on the technical wing by the diligent Ronald Yiga.

Synergy head coach Brian Ssenyondo (Credit: John Batanudde)

Masuudi Kafumbe and John Ben Nakibinge celebrate a goal for Mengo Futsal Club (Credit: John Batanudde)

Key players:

Mengo who are coached by Ismail “Big Daddy” Sendege will look the crucial players as Najibu Muwonge, William Seguya, John Ben Nakibinge, Saidi Mayanja, Lamech Mwebaza, the bow-legged Masuudi Kafumbe, Abdallah Maawiyah, George Vasco Okechi, Henry Stuart Kafuluma, among others.

On the other hand, Synergy’s small but efficient squad has Travis Mutyaba, Kevin Kyeyune, Sulaiman Kimbugwe, McDonald Buule, goalkeeper Ronald Kiberu, Ivan Irinimbabazi and exciting captain Yasin Sabir.

Park against Synergy action at the Old Kampala Sports Arena (Credit: John Batanudde)

More classification games:

Besides the Synergy and Mengo encounter, a couple of games are lined up to determine the respective positions of the clubs.

Aidenal SOSA will square up against Kampala Junior Team (KJT) to decide who takes the 5th and 6th places.

Similarly, Yeak Kabowa and Kisenyi face off to determine who will finish 7th and 8th on the final table standing.

During the immediate match day at the Old Kampala Sports Arena, Aidenal SOSA humiliated Yeak Kabowa 6-2 in a one sided duel.

KJT, on the other hand recorded their very first victory of the campaign, edging Kisenyi 5-4.

Marvin Kavuma, Angello Kiiza and Kenneth Kisiro each scored a brace for Aidenal SOSA.

Timothy Ssempiira and experienced midfielder Malcom Manco Kaweesa netted Yeak Kabowa’s equalizer.

Mengo Futsal club players during a limbering session (Credit: John Batanudde)

Billy Nkata scored four of KJT’s five goals with the other, an own goal by Hussein Hussein Dahir.

Nkata is the current top scorer in the league with 14 goals, two ahead of Synergy’s Mutyaba.

The final will be between Park and another league newcomer Big Talent Soccer Academy.

The Futsal Super League is organized by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU).

Billy Nkata (right) scores for KJT against Big Talent (Credit: John Batanudde)

Match Day 7 Results:

Aidenal SOSA 6-2 Yeak Kabowa

Kisenyi 4-5 Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Semi-finals:

Mengo 0-1 Park

Synergy 3-4 Big Talent Soccer Academy

Top Scorers: