Police 1-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

Tonny Mawejje scored his first goal for Police this season as his side drew 1-1 with visiting Soltilo Bright Stars at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

Joseph Janjali scored a late equaliser for the visitors who remain fifth on the log with 42 points.

Mawejje tapped home in the ninth minute after goalie Simon Tamale parried Duncan Sseninde free kick into his path.

In celebration, the Cops captain hinted at retirement by revealing a shirt that had “the last dance of the Midfield general.”

The Cops had chances to extend lead but Brian Mayanja was denied by the post after heading Eric Ssenjobe well weighted cross before Tamale saved from a ferocious Mawejje shot from the edge.

Joseph Janjali celebrates equaliser against Police Credit: John Batanudde

Bright Stars grew in stature in the last quarter of the game and their efforts were paid in the 88th minute when Janjali free kick found its way into the back of the net.

The draw means the two games played in the league between the two sides ended in stalemates as the first round tie ended 2-2 at Kavumba.

Police remain 6th on the standings with 40 points ahead of their trip to Onduparaka on Tuesday next week.

On the same day, Bright Stars will host Kyetume at Kavumba.