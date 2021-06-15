Tuesday June 15, 2021

King George IV stadium, Tororo 4pm

Hosts MYDA must pick all points when they host BUL at the King George IV stadium, Tororo if they are to prolong their fight for survival.

The league debutants are twelve points behind safety and are aware that nothing must maximum points in their remaining four fixtures starting with one against Bul will see them go down after just one season in the division.

Their form coming into the game is worrying after picking just one win in their last five games.

But Bul are not in good form either winning just once in their past nine league games but will be favourites to win at King George IV stadium.

Ibra Nsimbe, Eric Mutebi and Moses Batali must work extra hard if MYDA is to beat Alex Isabirye’s side.

For Bul, who are 11th on the log with 30 points, just seven above safety, all eyes will be on forwards Musa Esenu and Joseph Ssemujju to look for the desired goals.