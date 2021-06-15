2021 Futsal Super League (Classification Matches):

Yeak Kabowa Vs Kisenyi

Kisenyi Aidenal SOSA Vs Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Third Place play off: Mengo Vs Synergy

Final: Big Talent Soccer Academy Vs Park

*At Old Kampala Sports Arena, Mengo

As the 2021 Futsal Super League comes to a grand climax this Saturday, 19th June at the Old Kampala Sports Arena in Mengo, there will be varying aspirations for the different teams in the box.

All the eight clubs will be in action, just like the case has been on the different match days.

Whereas, Big Talent Soccer Academy will be battling Park for the trophy and gold medals, there is a silent war at stake.

The war is to determine the positioning of clubs from the third to eight places.

Mengo plays Synergy in the third place play off.

At the same time, Aidenal SOSA shall face Kampala Junior Team (KJT) to determine who takes the 5th and 6th places.

Yeak Kabowa players during a match

Meanwhile, Yeak Kabowa will play Kisenyi for the 7th and 8th positions.

Last weekend, Yeak Kabowa lost 6-2 to Aidenal SOSA in the first of the classification games.

Experienced midfielder Malcom Manco Kaweesa and Timothy Ssempiira were on target for Yeak Kabowa, former league winners.

Aidenal SOSA scored their goals through Marvin Kavuma, Angello Kiiza and Kenneth Kisiro who each grabbed a brace.

Kisenyi Futsal team

Kisenyi was also on the losing end, falling 5-4 to Kampala Junior Team (KJT).

Kisenyi’s four goals came from Shafiq Avemah (hat-trick) and Hussein Sadam Abdallah.

KJT was bailed out by Billy Nkata who scored four goals and the other was an own goal by Hussein Hussein Dahir.

Besides Avemah and Abdallah, Kisenyi has players as Ahmed Dahir Abdihamid, Ahmed Abdullahi Abdikarim, Godfrey Ssekyewa, Brian Nsereko and Farouk Nsubuga, among others.

Kisenyi captain in action against Park during the Futsal Super League at Old Kampala Sports Arena in Mengo

Yeak Kabowa will look to the magic performances of Lawrence Ssembatya, Samuel Kirabo, Ssempiira, Henry Mwebe and Ian Brian Kasujja as a reliable technical bench of Farouk Makumbi (head coach) and his assistant Musa Kalule.

Third Place:

Mengo face Masaka based Synergy in the third place play off.

Synergy lost 4-3 to fellow league debutants Big Talent Soccer Academy in a match Faizal Wabyoona scored a brace.

Akram Katende and Herbert Asiimwe added the other two goals for Big Talent who lost Ronald Kaye through a red card.

Synergy’s three goals were netted by captain Sabir Yasin, Travis Mutyaba and Kevin Tarvin Kyeyune.

Mengo fell 1-0 to Park with captain Iddi Babu, the scorer of the all-important goal.

Against Synergy, Mengo will dwell against their star players as Saidi Mayanja, Abdallah Maawiyah, Masuudi Kafuumbe, Lamech Mwebaza, Najibu Muwonge and Stuart Henry Kafuluma among others.

Synergy’s goals came from Travis Mutyaba, Tarvin Kevin Kyeyune and skipper Sabir Yasin.

Kisenyi technical team (Credit: John Batanudde)

Big Finale:

League debutants Big Talent Soccer Academy square up against Park in the eagerly awaited finale to determine who will take the trophy and gold medals.

The game is expected to be approached cautiously by the respective technical teams as well as the team players.

Therefore, it goes without a saying that this match will be a close contest with rich tactical and well planned approaches.

The Futsal Super League is organized by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU).

After the completion of the league, then we shall have the Futsal Super Cup competition.

Yeak Kabowa players pose for a group photo after receiving the trophy in the2018/19 season. This season, they will finish 8th or 9th in the league

Match Day 7 Results:

Aidenal SOSA 6-2 Yeak Kabowa

Yeak Kabowa Kisenyi 4-5 Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Semi-finals:

Mengo 0-1 Park

Park Synergy 3-4 Big Talent Soccer Academy

