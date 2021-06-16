Uganda Rugby Union has announced that the first leg fixture of the 2021 Elgon Cup has been postponed.

This announcement was made on the union’s official Twitter handle @UgandaRugby on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Elgon Cup postponed.



Due to the escalating numbers of COVID-19 infection, the Elgon Cup that was scheduled for 26th June 2021 has been postponed.



The decision was made in consultation with Kenya Rugby Union and a new date will be communicated in due course. pic.twitter.com/RcZgTSQz05 — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) June 16, 2021

The decision has been taken in consultation with Kenya Rugby Union. A surge in the COVID-19 infections has been credited for the decision. This comes at a time when Uganda is currently on a 42-day countrywide lockdown that has suspended all sports activities without prior COVID-19 tests and also banned fans from the stadiums. Kenya, on the other hand, is gearing for the resumption of the Kenya Cup with matchday five on June 19, 2021.

Uganda Rugby Union have added that a new date will be communicated in due course.

The Elgon Cup was initially scheduled for Saturday, June 12, 2021 (this past weekend) and July 31, 2021, according to the Return-to-Rugby protocol shared by the union early this year in February. An announcement to postpone the first date was however not made public on either union’s platforms.

Uganda Rugby Cranes last played a competitive fixture during the 2019 Elgon Cup. However, the current training squad had a trial game on Saturday, June 29, 2021, during the fundraiser event for head coach Robert Seguya at Kyadondo Rugby Club.