Sierra Leone qualified for the Total Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 25 years after beating Benin 1-0 in Conakry on Tuesday.

Centre forward Kei Kamara scored the winning goal from the penalty spot and the side held on for a famous victory that takes them back to Afcon for the first time since 1996.

The match had been twice postponed due to Coronavirus-related issues after either country wasn’t happy with the test results.

Sierra Leone now joins Group L winners Nigeria to complete the full set of 24 teams to play in Cameroon.

Sierra Leone needed to beat Benin – who required just a point – to seal second place behind Group L winners Nigeria.

The fixture from which Benin needed just a point to seal qualification could have been played on March 30 but was postponed over disputes over players returning positive Covid-19 tests.

2021 Qualified Teams: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Comoros, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Ghana, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone