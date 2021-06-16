The global pandemic of Covid continues to wreak havoc claiming lives but it has also endangered the livelihoods of many especially sports personalities.

It has been impossible to have any cricket activities for the last one and half years, especially for the ladies. The Lady Cricket Cranes are aiming to become the best amongst 11 sides that will compete for the single slot reserved for the best team in Africa to go represent at the Global Qualifiers in Bostwana in September.

The last international fixture for the Lady Cricket Cranes was in 2019 in Botswana. There is little opportunity to evaluate themselves and how far they have improved or need to improve. The addition of UK-born Suraj Karavadra is part of the ambition of qualifying for the World Cup in 2021 and Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Unfortunately, Covid ruled the team out of the 7th edition of the Kwibuka tournament where the ladies would have gotten a chance to test themselves amongst some of the competition that will be in Botswana.

Namibia and neighbors Kenya the closest rivals for the Lady Cricket Cranes were clear favorites at the tournament and it’s not surprising they made it all the way to the final. Kenya stunned everyone including themselves defeating Namibia in a one-sided final. Kenya wining the final to pick up their 4th Kwibuka title that puts them two ahead of Uganda.

The tournament should have informed Suraj Karavadra and his technical team about the areas they need to work on as the days of the qualification tournament draw closer.

With Zimbabwe now an ODI nation, the Global Qualifiers opportunity is an open case for Kenya, Uganda, and Namibia. A good-spirited performance in Botswana in September should help Uganda repeat their 2018 journey to the Netherlands where they finished fifth out of eight.

If the situation with Covid improves, Uganda has an opportunity of hosting the Victoria Seriesmid-August which will include more competition that will be taking part in the qualifiers in Botswana.