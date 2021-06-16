Uganda Men’s Rugby Sevens national team head coach Tolbert Onyango has been cleared to join his team in Monaco for the Olympic Games Repechage.

This was after returning a negative test for COVID-19 after having initially tested positive.

The good news was reported by The New Vision newspaper on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Uganda Rugby Union spokesperson Denise Namale confirmed the developments saying that Onyango was certain to travel.

“No. Tolbert is sure of travelling. We took tests that came out negative so they will be joining the team soon,” Namale is quoted by The New Vision.

Four members of the team had missed the flight to Monaco having tested positive for COVID-19. However, with replacements for three of them confirmed and Onyango cleared to travel, the team is back to full complement just in time for the Repechage.

Namale revealed that the four have already flown out of the country and should be reunited with the team by press time.

“Actually the four are leaving this evening (yesterday) to join the team in Monaco,” she added in the report filed by The New Vision.

Nobert Okeny Credit: Alex Cook/Dubai 7s

The Olympic Games Repechage kicks off on Friday evening at the Stade Louis II Stadium in the Frontvieille district of Monaco. Uganda will be facing France, Jamaica, Chile, and Hong Kong in Pool B.