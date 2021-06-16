Tonny Mawejje is set to officially retire from active football at the end of the season Kawowo Sports has understood.

The Police FC and Uganda Cranes midfield gem hinted at hanging up his boots during his goal celebration in the 1-1 draw with Soltilo Bright Stars at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

Mawejje lifted his shirt to reveal the now famous quote; “The last dance of the midfield general.”

The midfielder who returned to Uganda Premier League at the start of the current campaign after over ten years playing abroad with stints in Iceland, South Africa, Albania and Kuwait has been playing at top level since 2003.

The midfield general as nicknamed by most fans started at Masaka LC has been pivotal for the Cops since re-joining them on a second stint and his performances warranted another campaign.

However, reports suggest he feels has served the game right and now is the time to let the new generation take over.

Mawejje has over 85 national team caps in which he has netted 8 goals, won several Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup titles, the Kagame Cup with Police in 2006 and also played at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

For now, his focus will be to help Police finish in the top six in the league and also help them win the Stanbic Uganda Cup where they are in the semis.