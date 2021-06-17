Friday June 18, 2021

Masindi Municipal Stadium, 3pm

Morley Byekwaso has promised to give players that haven’t played enough this season a chance to impress in the remaining four games starting with the one at Kitara on Friday.

KCCA are out of contention for the title but want to consolidate fourth place with Byekwaso eager to finish the season well despite being trophy less.

KCCA captain Charles Lukwago commands the backline. He is out of the squad to face Kitara (Credit: John Batanudde)

“We want to go to Masindi and win. We need to respect our final 4 games and finish on a high,” Byekwaso told his club website. “The players know that we need to show character and right attitude to win these games,” he added.

“We shall have some new faces in the team. The players that have not played that much this season will feature in these games. Players like Mazengo, Kawooya, Jurua, Ayella, Mwirusi, Matovu and others.

KCCA FC Midfielder Lloro Mazengo Credit: John Batanudde

“We shall give all these guys a chance in these games but with instructions to go and win.”

Looking at the Kasasiro squad for the game, first choice goalkeeper Charles Lukwago who made a costly mistake in the 1-1 draw with Express that eliminated the team from the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

KCCA are on 45 points and beat bottom placed Kitara 4-0 in the reverse fixture at Lugogo.