Uganda’s women’s national basketball team will start training this week ahead of the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Qualifiers.

The Gazelles will start with non-residential training on Friday, June 18 for the Zonal qualifiers that will be played from July 12-17 in Kigali, Rwanda.

All players named by coaches Nick Natuhereza and Ali Mavita are from the top three sides in the country with KIU Rangers forward Sharon Kirabo the only exception.

The Gazelles will battle Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, and Burundi for a place at the September 17-26 tournament in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Players

Brenda Ekon – JKL Lady Dolphins

Claire Lamunu – KCCA Leopards

Evelyn Nakiyingi – JKL Lady Dolphins

Flavia Oketcho – JKL Lady Dolphins

Hope Akello – JKl Lady Dolphins

Leticia Awor – KCCA Leopards

Priscilla Abigail – UCU Lady Canons

Rose Akon – UCU Lady Canons

Sharon Kirabo – KIU Rangers

Stella Oyella – JKL Lady Dolphins

Sylvia Nakazibwe – KCCA Leopards

Zaina Lokwameri – JKL Lady Dolphins

Coaches