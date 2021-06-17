Uganda’s women’s national basketball team will start training this week ahead of the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Qualifiers.
The Gazelles will start with non-residential training on Friday, June 18 for the Zonal qualifiers that will be played from July 12-17 in Kigali, Rwanda.
All players named by coaches Nick Natuhereza and Ali Mavita are from the top three sides in the country with KIU Rangers forward Sharon Kirabo the only exception.
The Gazelles will battle Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, and Burundi for a place at the September 17-26 tournament in Yaoundé, Cameroon.
Players
- Brenda Ekon – JKL Lady Dolphins
- Claire Lamunu – KCCA Leopards
- Evelyn Nakiyingi – JKL Lady Dolphins
- Flavia Oketcho – JKL Lady Dolphins
- Hope Akello – JKl Lady Dolphins
- Leticia Awor – KCCA Leopards
- Priscilla Abigail – UCU Lady Canons
- Rose Akon – UCU Lady Canons
- Sharon Kirabo – KIU Rangers
- Stella Oyella – JKL Lady Dolphins
- Sylvia Nakazibwe – KCCA Leopards
- Zaina Lokwameri – JKL Lady Dolphins
Coaches
- Nicholas Natuhereza
- Ali Mavita