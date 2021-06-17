Friday June 18, 2021

Bombo Military Barracks 3pm

It has been a tough season for record league winners SC Villa with riots and complaints about none and delayed payments taking centre stage.

But as they approach the final bend of the season, Coach Edward Kaziba has urged the team to focus on finishing in a better position.

The Jogoos currently lie ninth on the table with 36 points and visit UPDF in a Bombo derby on Friday after more than a two weeks break without action.

“We have had enough time to prepare for tomorrow’s game and so we have taken advantage of that. My players have been very positive towards the drills,” Kaziba told his club website.

UPDF who are just one place below Villa beat the Jogoos in the first round fixture and Kaziba is targeting revenge.

“Having lost to UPDF in the first round, we need to win tomorrow to avenge that loss and also improve our position on the table.”

Both Villa and UPDF have won three of the previous eight meetings drawing the rest.