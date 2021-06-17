Following a number of positive COVID-19 results determined during scheduled arrival testing, the Uganda Men’s Sevens national team has been withdrawn from the World Rugby Sevens Olympic Games Repechage tournament.

The tournament was scheduled for June 18-20 at the Stade Louis II Stadium in Monaco.

All Uganda players have been in strict isolation since arrival, and the delegation will continue to follow the isolation quarantine process as determined by the Monaco authorities’ public health guidelines, a statement from World Rugby reads.

Consequently, in line with tournament rules, all pool stage matches involving Uganda will be recorded as a bye for their opponents in Pool B. The remaining Pool B teams are France, Chile, Hong Kong and Jamaica.