The Uganda Premier League Secretariat has made adjustments in kickoff time for the remaining matches of the 2020/21 campaign.

According to a letter written to all the 16 clubs, the League organizers have moved kickoff time from 4:00PM to 3:00PM.

The change is aimed at helping teams travel in time after games in order to beat the 9:00PM curfew time.

“Considering the Government partial lockdown due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, the UPL Secretariat has adjusted the kickoff time for all the remaining SUPL fixtures to 3:00pm effective Friday, 18th June 2021,” the statement reads.

The 2020/21 season still has 28 games left with Express FC still top of the log on 58 points, one above second-placed URA FC.

The campaign is expected to come to an end on 30th June 2021.