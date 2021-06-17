In the aftermath of Kyetume’s 3-1 demolition at the hands of Mbarara City, Jackson Mayanja left his role as the Slaughters head coach.

This was revealed in his interview with Swift Sports with the former Ugandan international stating poor welfare at the club has forced him out.

“I have decided to quit my role as the head coach at Kyetume Football Club due to various reasons such as failure by the club to pay both my salary and for the players,” he told Swift Sports.

“I can no longer continue working under such circumstances and only wish them the best of luck in their final league games.

“Our campaign was halted at the beginning of the season and I take this opportunity to thank the players for working hard to salvage the season.”

For many, Mayanja has been the biggest problem at the club having an intrigue with all coaches the club has hired in his previous position as the Technical Director.

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi left the club earlier and was replaced by Alex Isabirye who also quit with Mayanja reportedly fighting their works.

He leaves the club three points away from safety with only three games to go and likely to go down.

Jimmy Kintu is the man left to try save the sinking boat at the Nakisunga based side.