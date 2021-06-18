All sports activities and events in Uganda have been put on a halt for the next 42 days as the country makes efforts to fight the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The development was confirmed on Friday by the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in an address made to the public.

“All public gatherings including sports activities are suspended for the next 42 days.” He confirmed.

With the number of fatalities and people testing positive for COVID-19 growing by the day, the President thought it wise to put the country under a lockdown with several interventions made.

Last week, Museveni had allowed sports activities to go behind closed doors (with no fans allowed) but on Friday, this has been also scrapped.

It should be noted that all sports activities were all put to a halt in March 2020 when the first lockdown was announced.

Whereas there has been gradual return to action since then, allowing of fans into sports arenas has been restricted with a maximum of 200 people allowed at a given event.