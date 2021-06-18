UPDF 2-1 SC Villa

Robert Eseru scored a brace as army side UPDF beat SC Villa 2-1 at Bombo to complete a rare double over the Jogoos.

The forward netted in either half to turn Joseph Nsubuga penalty into a mere consolation.

Eseru opened the scoring for the hosts in the 26th minute before scoring the winner six minutes after the half time break.

Nsubuga had levelled matters for the Jogoos two minutes into the second half from the penalty after a foul in the area.

The win lifts the army side to 8th on the 16-team table with 37 points while Villa are now 10th with just 36 points from 27 league games played so far.

Edward Kaziba’s side takes on Busoga United next on Tuesday next week while UPDF will be away to Mbarara City on the same day.