Even before President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni suspended sports events for 42 days, former Express FC chairperson had written to Fufa begging the Red Eagles be handed the 2020/21 title.

The ridiculous letter dated June 17, Nakiwala who is also the ‘Fufa 3rd Vice President in Charge of the League’ cited last season’s scenario that saw Vipers declared champions with five games to go.

Nakiwala Kiyingi Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“The Covid-19 pandemic has hit every sector across the world so hard; Uganda hasn’t been exception especially in the sports sector,” read the letter in parts.

“In as much as the president in his recent speech approved sports to continue but only under strict guidelines and S 0.Ps it’s evident across the country especially in the first and second tiers of Uganda’s top flight league, the fans due to their love to the beautiful game have not adhered to the S.O .Ps making to extremely difficult to continue having league matches under the current circumstances.

Express FC fans will be happy with Nakiwala request to Fufa Credit: John Batanudde

“I’d like to move the motion that the league be cancelled at this stage since all clubs have played up to 75% of their games as per the FUFA competitions committee rules, I believe In the spirit of safety this would certainly be the Ideal decision to make.

Vipers SC won the league last season under those circumstances and with five games to spare which isn’t the case today (four to go). Nakiwala Kiyingi, former Express FC chairperson

George Senkaaba celebrates winner against Villa Credit: Express FC MEDIA

With the six time champions sitting on top of the table with 58 points and only four games left, Express FC could be declared champions if the league is halted permanently.

For now, Fufa has postponed match day 27 fixtures that were to be played on Saturday and Sunday.

Title contenders URA, Vipers and Express were due to face Busoga United, Onduparaka and Wakiso Giants respectively this weekend.