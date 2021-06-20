Esperance (Tunisia) 0-1 Al Ahly (Egypt)

Defending champions and record holders Al Ahly beat Tunisia’s Esperance in Tunis 1-0 to remain on course for their title defence in the Caf Champions League.

Mohamed Sharif scored the winner for Pitso Mosimane’s side midway the second half following a goalless draw at half time.

The forward tapped home from close range after the Esperance custodian had done better to save his earlier attempt after receiving a very nice pass from Aliou Dieng.

The return leg will be played on Saturday June 26 at the Al Salam stadium in Cairo with the Red Devils needing to avoid defeat to reach the semi-finals.

In the other fixture, Kaizer Chiefs won 1-0 away at Wydad Casablanca.