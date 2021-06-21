After scoring a haul for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) during their 6-2 victory on the road away to Kitara at the Masindi Municipal Stadium, striker Samuel Ssenyonjo has vowed to keep working hard.

Ssenyonjo’s four goals in the match helped him clock the 10 goal mark of the season, 6 behind the league top scorer Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers).

He has since narrated how the club managed to recover from a slow first half start and win the game with comfort.

“We did not lose hope after falling 2-1 at half time. We got our chances but did not concentrate enough. We knew that we could win the game and remained working hard so that we could win the game in the second half” Ssenyonjo who was also named the pilsner man of the match told the club media after the match.

Samuel Ssenyonjo shows off the man of the match placard

Motivated:

He spoke of the delight that comes that comes with scoring goals, an impetus that will push him work harder.

“I feel good having scored four goals in a single match. I want to report focused and maintain the scoring spree even at the upcoming CECAFA U-23 senior challenge cup. I feel proud to have been picked out among the players to represent my country and I expect to perform well” Ssenyonjo added.

Andrew Kawooya and Charles Lwanga scored the other two goals for 10 man KCCA in a comprehensive victory where Denis Iguma was red carded with a quarter an hour to play.

Kawooya perfectly lobbed the goalkeeper for his first goal in the very first game started at KCCA.

Nathan Oloro and Vicent Kasoki’s goals that had given Kitara a 2-1 lead by the mandatory half way break were turned into mere consolation goals.

By the time the league was abruptly halted (due to Coronavirus pandemic), KCCA had managed 48 points off 27 matches, 10 points adrift the leaders Express.

Express however has a game in hand, as so are the second placed URA and Vipers (third on the 16 team log).