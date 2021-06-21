Hussein Mbalangu is a football tactician who entirely dedicates his whole life to a given project at hand.

As a player at Sports Club Villa, U-20, U-23 and senior team national team (Uganda Cranes), Mbalangu was a fear-less character whose aggressive style of play left the opposition players in real tatters.

Years down the drain, Mbalangu retired from active service as a player and committed self to full time coaching having also acquired all the necessary coaching badges up to CAF “A”level.

Hussein Mbalangu

Recently, he guided West Nile based Arua Hill Sports Club to the Uganda Premier League, unbeaten in 14 matches of the 2021 regular season during the Elgon group with 30 points collected.

He has since paid glowing acknowledgement to all the Arua Hill players, fellow members of the technical staff, management, media and the fans.

I want to thank all the key stake holders that helped us perform well as expected. Right from the players, my fellow coaches, management, media and the fans, the work was collectively done. This was my first club to promote from the second division to the Uganda Premier League and it was purely due to team work. Hussein Mbalangu, Arua Hill Sports Club Head coach

Arua Hill head coach Hussein Mbalangu with his assistant Joseph Kiwanuka during a football match in the season

Hussein Mbalangu celebrates after the precious point earned away against Gaddafi during the non-scoring draw at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city

In particular, Mbalangu lauds the supportive club management for all the material and financial support as well as keeping within their lanes in the jurisdiction of his work tasks at hand.

“The Arua Hill SC management was supportive right from the start. They offered everything I requested and kept away from interference in my work tasks” Mbalangu adds.

Hussein Mbalangu being unveiled at Arua Hill Sports Club as head coach in September 2020

Philosophy:

In a special way, he hinted to the club established philosophy of play, prior planning prior to, during and after their matches.

“When I came to Arua Hill, I established a philosophy and playing style. We had a great team of coaches with a fine scouting system and division of labour for the working team” Mbalangu disclosed.

Arua Hill players and officials celebrate their promotion to the Uganda Premier League

He hints to elements of patience, hard work and doing the right things at the right timing in the right places as key attributes for the unbeaten run.

Mbalangu has previously witnessed promotion of clubs from one division to another.

Arua Hill Team

From Mukono Pirates, Bugoba to Azam Uganda Football Clubs, Mbalangu was at the helm of their promotion from fourth division to the third tier levels.

He also coached The Saints in the FUFA Big League before he left for the Horn of Africa country, Somalia in 2015 until 2020.

In Somalia, he handled Banaadir (later rebranded Mogadishu City Council) where he won the Somalia Premier League twice, Peace Cup, Super Cup (1) and the annual pre-season General Da’ad Cup.

At Mogadishu City Council (MCC), he also won the league unbeaten as well as becoming the first coach to guide a Somalian club to win a match in the Arab league (away in Djibouti) using the players from his own club alone.

Going forward, Mbalangu will sooner than later liaise with the Arua Hill club management to forge a way forward for the 2021-22 season that will have the Uganda Premier League as well as the Stanbic Uganda Cup.