With sports events in the country suspended for 42 days following a presidential directive, Fufa has confirmed talks with government over clearance to complete the 2020/21 season.

The three competitions still running on the Fufa Calendar are the StarTimes Uganda Premier League which is into match day 27, the Fufa Big League at Play off stage and the Stanbic Uganda Cup at semi-finals.

L-R: Murushid Juuko, Godfrey Lwesibawa and George Senkaaba celebrate one of the goals for Express over BUL (Credit: Express FC Media)

“Further to FUFA Circular 1141 the FUFA Executive has decided that in view of the prevailing circumstances the following Competitions for the season 2020/21 have been postponed indefinitely;

1. The StarTimes Uganda Premier League Match Days 27 to 30

2. The StarTimes FUFA Big League Play offs.

3. The Stanbic Uganda Cup semi-finals and Final.

“FUFA will communicate new dates in due course after obtaining the necessary clearance from Government.”

It remains to be seen if the government will offer the necessary clearance but as usual, we shall keep you posted.