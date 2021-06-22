Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has donated over 694,000 US $ (over 2.49 Billion Ugx) to set up a hospital in his home town of Bambali in the West African country.

The 29 year old previously offered 250,000 pounds to set up a school in the same area he was born through his charitable project.

Très honoré de l'audience que le Chef de l'État, Son Excellence @Macky_Sall m'a accordée. Un bon moment d'échanges sur le football mais aussi sur nos projets sociaux. #Sénégal for Ever

The new hospital will include among others departments for maternity care, dental facilities and consulting rooms according to an article on Caf website.

“Sadio Mané has presented the Head of State with an ambitious plan to build a hospital in Bambali and is counting on state support for medical personnel,” said a statement from Senegal Presidency on Twitter.

Mane is one of Africa’s finest players at the moment and has won the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles with his side.

He was named CAF Player of the Year 2019 after helping the Lions of Teranga to reach the finals of Afcon in Egypt.