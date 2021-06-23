The Uganda football fraternity has gone into mourning after the death of Express FC ‘Manager’ Abdul Kinobe, with tributes pouring in from all fans, administrators, and fans.

Tagged ‘Manager for life’ at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku based side, Kinobe died on Wednesday aged 70, just a few days after he had been discharged from hospital where he was on treatment following a heart attack.

Here is how the football fraternity reacted;

Express FC Coach Wasswa Bbosa who played for the Red Eagles described the deceased as a guardian and confidant who always worked hard for the club to succeed.

“I really don’t know where to start from. Hajji Kinobe’s loss is a massive gap that will be difficult to fill, he ate, slept, breathed express fc, we’ve had so many low moments at the club but he kept encouraging us to keep going, i have lost a guardian, friend and confidant, we can only celebrate his life and work harder like he always said”.

Former Express FC left back Peter Lwebuga couldn’t believe he had lost someone who took him to the club.

“He (Kinobe) spotted me and took me to Express FC. I just can’t believe he is no more but all we pray is that he Rests in Eternal Peace.”

#ExpressNation, today we celebrate the life and times of Mr. Kinobe Abdul who was also called "Manager For Life", we value and treasure the moments we shared with him .#RIPManagerKinobe|@betway_ug, @SpeshoUG, @BugandaLandB.#MukwanoGwabangi . pic.twitter.com/iDyzr3UOUe — Express FC. (@ExpressFCUganda) June 23, 2021

The Club Chief Photographer Aminah Babirye revealed how the late warmly welcomed him at the club.

Thank you manager for welcoming me to @ExpressFCUganda .



Innalilahi wainah ilaihi raju'n https://t.co/LHuFNLCZ55 — Aminah.B. (@AminahBabirye) June 22, 2021

Express FC Communications Manager Peter Tabu described Kinobe as the club’s Encyclopedia.

It's been a long sad day! To you life manager Mr. Kinobe.



Rest well guardian, friend and the club's encyclopedia! May your wish of the boys winning the league come to pass.



. pic.twitter.com/OkkjJPPLIz — #Pitchside. (@PetaTabu) June 22, 2021

The Football’s governing body FUFA joined the family in mourning a ‘foot soldier’ of the beautiful game.

We join the football family to send our commiserations to @ExpressFCUganda for losing a foot soldier of the game.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un https://t.co/h1rXwHMPcB — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) June 22, 2021

ABOUT ABDUL KINOBE

Born 70 years ago to Mr. Sulaiman Ssewagudde and Ms. Aminah Naku, both deceased, Mr. Kinobe Abdul was an ardent Express FC fan from 1968 during his youthful years.

His love for the team was born out of his admiration of the late Ali Kitonsa who at the time was the club’s top marksman, now the club’s all-time leading goal scorer albeit the maternal relation between them.

He worked as the team manager in 2011/12 when the Red Eagles last won the championship and not even numerous changes at the club have ousted him thus earning the name ‘ Manager for Life’.

Rest in Peace Kinobe