Hon. Geofrey Kayemba Solo, the member of parliament representing the people of Bukomansimbi South has been appointed as the shadow sports minister of sports.

The development was confirmed by the Leader of opposition in Parliament Hon. Mathias Mpuuga on Friday, 25th June 2021 as he named a 30 man cabinet team.

Kayemba, also a FIFA players’ intermediary expressed delight upon the appointment.

I am the minister of sports and not shadow as most people say because the populous decided upon us to lead this country. I am humbled to serve this country. Hon Geofrey Kayemba Solo, Bukomansimbi South & Shadow Minister of Sports

Hon Geofrey Kayemba Solo

Kayemba, a politician leaning to the National Unity Platform (NUP) has hinted on two priority areas among others; the increment on the sports budget and improvement upon the existing sports amenities.

As Minister of sports, I want to add my voice to the increase of the sports budget on the national cake. Also, sports facilities in this country are in a total mess. I want to see that we have better facilities. Hon Geofrey Kayemba Solo, Bukomansimbi South & Shadow Minister of Sports

Kayemba takes over Makindye West MP Hon. Allan Alosious “Bwino” Ssewanyana who had held the position for the past five years.

He took the oath to commence duties in the 11th parliament accompanied by the mother and former Uganda Cranes stylish left back Godfrey Walusimbi.

Hon. Geofrey Solo Kayemba during the swearing in ceremony as Member of Parliament (Credit: SparkTV)

Kayemba manages different talents in art, music and sports as he is famously known as the manager of music diva Rema Namakula as well as Uganda Cranes holding midfielder Khalid Aucho and AFCON U-20 top scorer Derrick Kakooza.

Geoffrey Ssolo Kayemba (middle) with Aucho Khalid after the agreeing to join Misr El Mikassa

Other ministers:

Bukonzo West MP Atkins Katusabe is the Shadow Minister for Public Service, UPC’s Jonathan Odur as Shadow Defense Minister, Kyotera’s Fortunate Nantongo (Democratic Party) as Minister for Gender Labor and Social Development.

Others are; NUP Lawyer and Kampala woman MP Shamim Shamim Malende has been appointed Justice and Constitutional Affairs, PPP’s Okot Santa as Shadow Minister for Special Regions Shadow Minister, Muhammad Muwaga Kivumbi (Shadow Finance Minister), Mityana’s Joyce Bagala as Shadow Information and Anti Corruption Minister and Wakiso’s Betty Naluyima, also from NUP has been appointed Shadow Local Government Minister.

The leadership of opposition in Parliament, after appointment is mandated to appoint a cabinet he is supposed to work with in the alternative government.

Opposition party with majority members of parliament elects the leadership of opposition.

In this case, Mpuuga was appointed by the leadership of NUP as Leader of Opposition.