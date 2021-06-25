Mbarara City assistant coach Sadiq Sempigi has attested that the club players, technical staff and management ably managed its DNA philosophy for the 2020-21 season.

The CAF “B” licensed coach, assistant to former Uganda Cranes international Charles Livingstone Mbabazi hinted to the club’s right character and mentality for the promising performance.

The Mbarara City players, technical officials and management were all at the same wavelength. We built the same beliefs, trust and mentality for the team which were respected to the dot. Specifically, the entire club mastered its DNA with the right planning and teamwork element. You could hardly see a gap even if a member was sick. Sadiq Sempigi, assistant coach Mbarara City

Sadiq Sempigi gestures on the touchline

In particular, Sempigi pointed to the full observance of the four basic pillars; Technical, Tactical, Physicality and Mental strength for the club’s amazing run.

The Ankole Lions overcame a dismissal start at the advent of the season under Brian Ssenyondo and Muhammed Kisekka before Sempigi took over as interim head coach.

Eventually, Mbabazi returned for his second tenure at the Mbarara based club after he was shown the exit door at Kyetume to work with Sempigi, winning 10 matches in 12 games.

Mbarara City players celebrate after the third goal against Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Credit: John Batanudde)

Sempigi lauds the exceptional teamwork element amongst all the players, technical members and the other team officials.

For every Mbarara City player and official, you could depict teamwork. Even when we conceded, there was belief that it was not all done and we could work hard to equalize or even win the game. Sadiq Sempigi, assistant coach Mbarara City

Sadiq Sempigi was crucial for team Mbarara City

Mbarara City’s two remarkable victories were against Vipers home and away.

The Ankole Lions beat the Venoms 1-0 at Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara city with Henry Kitengenyi on target.

They then rallied from two goals down to outmuscle Vipers 3-2 at their own grave yard in Kitende (St Mary’s Stadium).

Mbarara City players in celebrations

Solomon Okwalinga (penalty), Bashir Mutanda and Jude Ssemugabi’s goals cancelled out the earlier strikes by Yunus Sentamu and former Mbarara City talisman Paul Mucureezi.

As the league is in a forced break because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Mbarara City is currently 7th on the 16 team log with 38 points as three games remain to complete the season.

Henry Kitegenyi celebrates a goal for Mbarara City against Onduparaka at Kakyeka stadium. He is the club’s top scorer so far with 9 goals

Kitegenyi is Mbarara City’s top scorer with 9 goals with three rounds to play.

Ssemugabi has 5 goals as Okwalinga and Mutanda have scored 4 goals apiece.

Remaining matches:

Mbarara City’s remaining three matches of the season include the home contest against Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), a visit to relegation threatened Busoga United at the FUFA Technical Center – Njeru and the final home duel against already Kitara at Kakyeka stadium.