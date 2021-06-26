Saturday Fixtures
- Kaizer Chiefs Vs Wydad Casablanca [Agg: 1-0] – FNB Stadium, Johannesburg 7pm
- Al Ahly Vs Esperance [Agg: 1-0] – Al Salam stadium, Cairo 10pm
The Caf Champions League semi-final final legs are on tonight with record winners Al Ahly and South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs eager to complete job.
Pitso Mosimane’s side won the reverse fixture 1-0 in Tunis thanks to Mohamed Sharif second half winner against Esperance and a win or draw will see them reach the final.
If they overcome Esperance, Al Ahly will play in a record 14th final and also get a chance to win a 10th Caf Champions League crown.
In other semi-final, Kaizer Chiefs, Africa Cup Winner’s champions in 2001 will hope to hold on to their 1-0 win in Casablanca.
The side stunned favourites Wydad and if they hold on, they will reach their first ever Caf Champions League final in history.