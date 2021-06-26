Al Ahly celebrate early goal against Wydad Credit: CAF MEDIA

Saturday Fixtures

  • Kaizer Chiefs Vs Wydad Casablanca [Agg: 1-0] – FNB Stadium, Johannesburg 7pm
  • Al Ahly Vs Esperance [Agg: 1-0] – Al Salam stadium, Cairo 10pm

The Caf Champions League semi-final final legs are on tonight with record winners Al Ahly and South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs eager to complete job.

Pitso Mosimane’s side won the reverse fixture 1-0 in Tunis thanks to Mohamed Sharif second half winner against Esperance and a win or draw will see them reach the final.

If they overcome Esperance, Al Ahly will play in a record 14th final and also get a chance to win a 10th Caf Champions League crown.

In other semi-final, Kaizer Chiefs, Africa Cup Winner’s champions in 2001 will hope to hold on to their 1-0 win in Casablanca.

The side stunned favourites Wydad and if they hold on, they will reach their first ever Caf Champions League final in history.

Senior Staff writer at Kawowo Sports mainly covering football

Leave a comment

Please let us know what you think