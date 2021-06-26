Saturday Fixtures

Kaizer Chiefs Vs Wydad Casablanca [Agg: 1-0] – FNB Stadium, Johannesburg 7pm

Al Ahly Vs Esperance [Agg: 1-0] – Al Salam stadium, Cairo 10pm

The Caf Champions League semi-final final legs are on tonight with record winners Al Ahly and South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs eager to complete job.

Pitso Mosimane’s side won the reverse fixture 1-0 in Tunis thanks to Mohamed Sharif second half winner against Esperance and a win or draw will see them reach the final.

If they overcome Esperance, Al Ahly will play in a record 14th final and also get a chance to win a 10th Caf Champions League crown.

Match Day!



#CAFCL Semi-Final – 2nd Leg

Kaizer Chiefs vs. Wydad AC

First Team

Saturday 26 June 2021

FNB Stadium

18h00

Kaizer Chiefs Facebook Page

Operation Final

No supporters allowed inside or outside the stadium#Amakhosi4Life #KCOneTeam #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/6bE08PLtLk — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 26, 2021

In other semi-final, Kaizer Chiefs, Africa Cup Winner’s champions in 2001 will hope to hold on to their 1-0 win in Casablanca.

The side stunned favourites Wydad and if they hold on, they will reach their first ever Caf Champions League final in history.