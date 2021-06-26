Results

Chiefs 0-0 Wydad [KC wins 1-0 on aggregate]

South African side Kaizer Chiefs have reached the finals of the Caf Champions League after playing to a goalless draw with Wydad Casablanca at the FNB stadium.

The Amakhosi who won the reverse fixture 1-0 in Casablanca last week go through 1-0 on aggregate.

Without their first leg hero, goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma not playing, Daniel Akpeyi took his place and did a good job to stop the Moroccans who came out guns blazing.

90 + 5'| #CHI 0 : 0 #WAC



Full time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0 (1) : 0 (0) Wydad Athletic Club



Amakhosi are through to the CAF Champions League Final through a 1 – 0 goal aggregate#Amakhosi4Life #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/QnimdxFX08 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 26, 2021

Chiefs who finished 8th in the DSTV Premier League Soccer League last season will be playing in the Champions League final for the first time with either Al Ahly or Esperance lurking.

They become the third South African club to reach the finals after Mamelodi Sundowns (2001 and 2016) and Orlando Pirates (1995 and 2013).