2021 Azam Sports Federation Cup (Semi-finals):

Azam 0-1 Simba

Simba Biashara United 0-1 Young Africans

Simba edged Azam 1-0 during the second semi-final of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) at the Majimaji Stadium in Songea, Ruvuma on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Forward Luis Miquissone was the hero with a last minute gasp winner before hundreds of cheering fans.

The Mozambique born striker beat Ugandan goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya with a left footed finish in an acute angle following a quickly taken free-kick.

Simba, home to Uganda Cranes midfielder Tadeo Lwanga will face traditional nemesis Young Africans in the eagerly awaited finale.

Tadeo Lwanga (right) closes down on the opponent (Credit: Azam TV)

Action between Azam and Simba in Songea, Ruvuma

Meanwhile, Young Africans overcame Biashara United 1-0 during the first semifinal match played at the Ali Hassan Mwinyi Stadium in Tabora on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Burkina Faso born forward Yacouba Songne netted the lone strike of the evening after a decent assist by Feitoto in the 22nd minute of the game.

Biashara United is home to Ugandan goalkeeper James Cleo Ssetubba.

Luis Miquissone and Meddie Kagere celebrate celebrate Simba’s lone goal against Azam (Credit: Simba SC Media)

Team Line Ups:

Azam XI: Mathias Kigonya (G.K), Nicholas Wadada, Bruce Kangwa, Moris Agrey (Captain),Daniel Amoah, Bryson Raphael, Ayoub Lyanga, Yahya Mudathir Yahya, Chirwa Obrey, Abubakar Salum, Seleman Idd

Subs: Wilbol, Hamahama, Sebo, Domayo, Tigere, Ismail, Minzinzi

Simba XI: Ashi Manula (G.K), Shomari Kapombe, Hussein, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Tadeo Lwanga, Clautos Chota Chama, Mzamiru, John Raphael Bocco (Captain),Rally Bwalya, Luis Miquissone

Subs: Kakolanya, Kameta,Kennedy, Erasto Nyoni, Dilunga, Meddie Kagere, Bernard Morrison