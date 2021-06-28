Aidenal School of Soccer Art (SOSA) Futsal club is one of the football teams registered under the Aidenal Sports Foundation Limited, a company by Guarantee.

The Aidenal Sports Foundation Limited was founded in February 2014 and they are based in Kisubi, off Entebbe road.

This fast sprouting sports franchise has a lot in stock for the footballing family with football programs for varying age groups ranging from the age of 5 to 23 year olds and a formidable club that plays indoor version of football – futsal.

Since the bold decision by management to engage in futsal, there have been no regrets whatsoever.

The modern football of late entails fast, efficient use of the ball under the very tight spaces, with quick decision making, affluent ball control and passing skills.

Nothing teaches the aforementioned skills and brings its practicability into reality than futsal.

At the beginning, Aidenal SOSA struggled to make ends meet during their early days of engaging in Futsal competitions.

Aidenal SOSA’s Marvin Kavuma shields the ball from KJT player (Credit: John Batanudde)

In 2019, the matches were played at the Fustal Arena in Kisenyi whilst the first half of the season, the games were held at the MTN Arena – Lugogo before the COVID-19 pandemic struck and distorted the 2020 season.

For the 2021 season, all the matches in the Futsal Super League were played at the Old Kampala Sports Arena, Mengo.

Aidenal SOSA has a rich testimony about their evolution in futsal having struggled at the start and have of late found their footing right.

Victor Aiden Ssebudde, the team founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) attributes the steady progress to perservence and continuous planning.

“We have managed to soldier on amidst all the challenges with perservence and good planning” Ssebudde noted.

After unconvincing displays last year, the club attained stability at the start of the 2021 season but the results were not consistent.

Aidenal Sports Foundation Limited (By Guarantee)

It took the beefing up of the technical wing and playing staff for the club to gain steam by the close of the season where they face Kampala Junior Team (KJT) for the fifth place.

The arrival of experienced goalkeeper Adaadi Mutumba from Busiro Saza Team, stylish midfielder Thomas Kakaire from Bulemeezi Ssaza team and Angello Kiiza Ssempijja (formerly at Park) strengthened the team.

For starters, Kakaire was also part of the Aidenal SOSA youth development ranks.

“Initially, we had a weakness in the goal keeping area, defence stability and midfield fluidity. When we brought in Mutumba in goal, Kiiza to stabilize the defense and Kakaire to link up the defense and striking line, they all did their roles perfectly” Ssebudde noted.

Big Talent in action against Aidenal SOSA at the Old Kampala Sports Arena (Credit: John Batanudde)

The club’s talisman in the turn-around season has been Dennis Kalanzi with 7 goals out of 7 matches.

Top scorer Marvin Kavuma scored 11 goals, three adrift from the league’s top scorer; Billy Nkata of KJT.

Of course, no club attains stability and a firm foundation minus its sound administration.

Here, the president and board chairman Patrick Matovu Lunanoba, Ssebudde (CEO), Jonathan Cula (marketing), John Leonald Mayanja (finance), Henry Thiery Musabe (media and communication), Joseph Wamala (content production), Anna Namutebi and George Kiggundu (graphics designers) and Beatrice Kadaama (administrator) all take an equal share of applause.

James Kaweesa, Aidenal SOSA head coach

Technical Team:

James Kaweesa, the head of technical department has done an incredible task to organize the team tactically and technically.

Kaweesa has been backed by a strong backroom that also has Samuel Kabugo (assistant coach), Dickson Ssekooto (goalkeeping) and Christopher Sserugo (logistics manager).

