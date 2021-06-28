Sports federations/associations in Uganda sounds like a song on replay and this continues to affect several National or representative teams.

The Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) has on Monday confirmed they have withdrawn the Women’s National Basketball Team (Gazelles) from the FIBA Women Afrobasket Qualifiers (Zone V) citing lack of funds.

Ritah Imanishimwe(red) in action against Rwanda.

In a statement released by FUBA President, Nasser Sserunjogi, the Federation failed to get funds from Government to facilitate the team at the Zone V event slated for 12th -17th July 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda.

“The Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations- FUBA has today unfortunately made a difficult and painful decision to withdraw its participation from the Afrobasket Qualifiers (Women),” the statement reads.

FUBA President, Nasser Sserunjogi

“This decision has been reached at after failing to get the much needed financial support from Government,” Sserunjogi noted.

FUBA had asked for about USD 60,000 to facilitate the team at the Zonal qualifiers.