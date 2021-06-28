The Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) has taken the decision to postpone the U-23 Championship by two weeks.

The development was confirmed on Monday after a virtual meeting (via Zoom) attended by CECAFA Member Associations.

In a statement released by the CECAFA Executive Director, Auka Gecheo, the tournament slated to take place in Ethiopia will start on 17th July, moving from the initial kickoff date of 3rd July.

“The CECAFA U-23 Championship has been pushed to kick-off July 17th, 2021 in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia. The competition was earlier slated to start July 3rd, 2021,” confirmed the statement.

“But following a meeting that took place today and also attended by seven General Secretaries from CECAFA Member Associations via zoom, it was decided that the competition is postponed by two weeks.”

Gecheo indicates that the change has majorly been effected because of COVID-19 cases in different Member Associations.

“The change was necessitated by some of the Member Associations having their countries go into lockdown due to COVID- 19 and are struggling to get government approval to travel to the event.”

With South Sudan also still playing at the Arab FIFA Cup in Qatar, the CECAFA administrators thought it wise to push the kickoff date by two weeks.

“The change was also made because the South Sudan technical bench and some of their players are currently being quarantined in Doha, Qatar after attending the Arab FIFA Cup and will only travel on the 7th of July, while

the League in Tanzania is also still ongoing and will be completed on 18th July 2021 with some players only being available to travel after it is complete.” The statement stated further.

It should be noted that CECAFA decided that this year’s edition will be an U-23 tournament to provide a platform for the budding players.

Uganda is the defending Champions after winning the 2019 edition on home soil under coach Johnathan Mckinstry.