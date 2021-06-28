Lawrence Mulindwa has confirmed Vipers SC are in searching for a new head coach after the resignation of Fred Kajoba.

The club boss who revealed the qualities their new target must have however taken a swipe to Kajoba over his ‘unprofessional’ resignation and the conduct of Express coach Wasswa Bbosa.

Vipers SC President Lawrence Mulindwa unveiling Edward Golala as the new manager for the 2019-20 season

“I can confirm that we are in the process of recruiting a coach,” said Mulindwa. “But we are taking our time and even if it means breaking the bank to get one with top qualities, we shall,” he added.

“We need a coach with a winning mentality, a coach who can be respected by the players. A coach who has come to achieve but not to celebrate because they have won the Uganda Cup. No.

“We want a coach who will strengthen our youth program because we have a lot of talent here from the school but what has been your contribution since you came if I may ask some of the past coaches we have had including the recent one. We need a coach who is very professional, somebody with character, one with enough exposure and one who is to conquer African football. Lawrence Mulindwa

Kajoba who won the title with Vipers a season before resigned from his duties after being told to choose between the national team goalkeeping coach job and the Venoms head coach.

Mulindwa couldn’t resist talking about the incident in front of cameras.

Fred Kajoba Kisitu issues instructions to the players (Credit: John Batanudde)

“He (Kajoba) left unceremoniously. Just said bye to the players and got into his car and left. This is very unprofessional. For us when we give you the job, we did it formally, appointment letter and contract but then you leave because you have been told to decide between the two jobs (national and Vipers) without anything formal,” he wondered.

After Express eliminated KCCA from the Stanbic Uganda Cup at Lugogo, Bbosa was caught on the cameras insulting Moses Oloya telling his counterpart to sack him.

Mulindwa was drawn to the incident and hit at Bbosa for being unprofessional just like many ‘Ugandan coaches’.

“Maybe Fufa need to change the way coaches get papers like it’s done in Europe. Not just a few days and you have a license. Look at Bbosa’s behavior at Lugogo, why attack a fellow coach like he did against Oloya?

Richard Wasswa Bbosa

“Coaches are teachers and players are students, now what kind of gesture was he showing to his players? Very unprofessional conduct.”

Vipers have recently been linked with former KCCA and Uganda Cranes coach Mike Mutebi but with Mulindwa’s assertion, it is now clear nothing has been signed.

The club is currently managed by Paul Kiwanuka on interim and the Vipers’ boss hinted at the current staff staying under a new coach to be named.