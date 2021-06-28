Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club defender Joseph Bright Vuni marked his debut in Uganda’s top flight football division during the 2020-2021 season.

This happed after promotion from the Young Simba FC team, a junior side to the the army side.

In his first season of top flight football, Vuni featured in most games during the Star Times Uganda Premier and the Stanbic Uganda Cup competitions.

Vuni also managed to score three goals; two coming in the Stanbic Uganda Cup and the other in the league.

His two goals in the cup tournament were against Arua Hill and Vipers as the only league goal was against Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA).

The workaholic defender has since pointed to the goal against Vipers at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende as his brightest moment in top flight football.

“I will leave to remember the goal that I scored against Vipers at St Mary’s Stadium. It was my best moment since I graduated to the UPDF FC senior team. I also look forward to performing well” Vuni disclosed.

UPDF defender Joseph Bright Vuni (left) and BUL’s Musa Esenu race to the ball during a league match at Bombo.

Vuni was often deployed in most positions at the backline; in right back and as a center half depending on demand.

About his versatility and ability to be accommodated in varying positions, Vuni hints to being fit and flexible.

Vuni heads away the ball

“I was able to play in most positions at the back because I was flexible and most of the times fit for the job. Besides the team training, I got some special team for training as well on a personal level” the former Mawogola and Gomba Ssaza defender disclosed.

By the time of the abrupt stoppage of the league because of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, UPDF was 8th on the 16 team log with 37 points from 27 matches played.

Joseph Bright Vuni shows off the pilsner man of the match placard

He credits the UPDF captain Denis Ssekitoleko for the helping him quickly adjust to the demands of top flight football with good advise and encouragement time over and again.

Remaining matches:

UPDF still has three games to wind down the season.

The two matches are away from home; against Mbarara City at Kakyeka Stadium and in Arua City against Onduparaka at the Aba Bet Green Light Stadium.

Their only remaining game is against Soltilo Bright Stars at the Military Barracks Stadium in Bombo.