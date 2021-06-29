Gaddafi Football Club president Lt Edrine Ochieng has disclosed that early preparations for the up-coming promotional play offs remains pertinent as they wait for the date to be communicated by Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

Ochieng told Kawowo Sports that his team is ready for the promotional play-offs but they are keen to learn of the exact date for these matches, a basis for thorough preparations.

Gaddafi Football Club is ready to take part in the promotional play-offs but initial plans and preparations will be thorough when we learn of the exact dates for the matches from FUFA. We intend to have early preparations because such matches are never a joke. Lt. Edrine Ochieng, Gaddafi Football Club President

Lt. Edrine Ochieng, president of Gaddafi Football Club

Gaddafi FC is stationed in Jinja city, Eastern Uganda and had a free spending spree during the off-season luring on board a couple of experienced players as former Wydad Casablanca striker Joel Madondo, goalkeeper Muhammed Didi Kasule, former Busoga United and BUL winger James Otim, utility player Lawrence Kasadha, Godwin Kawagga, Patrick Gonahasa among others.

Goalkeeper Muhammed Didi Kasule smiles at his unveiling ceremony

During the early stages of the 2021 FUFA Big League, Gaddafi parted ways with their technical members; Frank Ssebagala (head coach), Michael Ssebagala (assistant coach) and Salim Munoga (trainer) over internal bickering and poor performance.

The club therefore brought on board Hassan Zzungu who helped the club attain the play off slot.

The Soldier Boyz finished second in the Elgon group of the StarTimes FUFA Big League behind leaders Arua Hill and it is confirmed they will face former Uganda Premier League outfit Nyamityobora, based in Western Uganda.

Gaddafi club president Lt Ochieng in the VVIP stands at Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe

The other play-off match will be between Blacks Power and another former top flight side Proline.

The winner of the two semi-final clashes will lock-horns in the final to determine the third club that will be promoted to the Uganda Premier League alongside the already confirmed two clubs; Arua Hill (Elgon group) and Tooro United (Rwenzori group).

With the on-going nation-wide lockdown brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic (second wave), Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) competitions department is yet to come out officially with the dates and in fact, the venue of the three play-off matches.

FUFA Big League 2021 (Play-offs)

1 st Match (113): Gaddafi Vs Nyamityobora – 2 PM

Gaddafi Vs Nyamityobora – 2 PM 2 nd Match (114): Proline Vs Blacks Power – 4 PM

Proline Vs Blacks Power – 4 PM Third place play off (115): Winner 113 Vs Winner 114 – 2PM

Winner 113 Vs Winner 114 – 2PM Final (116): Arua Hill Vs Tooro United – 4 PM

*Date and venue for these matches to be confirmed