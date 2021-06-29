Many a time, the game of football has always called for specific players who are a complete jack of all trades.

These are special breeds; the super talented, workaholics, leaders, committed souls, visionary characters and yes, the versatile ones.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club player Hudu Mulikyi religiously subscribes to the aforementioned cluster.

Disciplined to the dot, Mulikyi’s natural talent has never been in question right from the early days at Maroons Football Club.

His ability to perfectly serve the work tasks at hand in equal measure in the midfield and defensive roles has often elevated him above many ordinary players.

URA Commissioner General John Musinguzi hands over a shopping voucher to utility player Hudu Mulikyi at the Arena of Visions, Ndejje University at the start of May 2021

In fact, Mulikyi confesses himself, he is more than confident to deliver the goods in whichever department duty calls, depending on the playing formation, demands of the team and expectations from the technical team.

I am always willing and ready to serve in whatever department I am deployed whether defence or midfield. My body and mind is now used to play anywhere given the demands of the team, the opponent we are facing and what the coach has planned and therefore expects from me. Hudu Mulikyi, URA player

Utility URA player Hudu Mulikyi

Mulikyi joined the tax collectors’ team from Maroons in 2017 and has recently extended his employment contract at URA by another two years.

His overwhelming ability to serve the club with passion, diligence and commitment won him a year improved contract that will see him play until 2023 and beyond.

Asked of where he feels more comfortable to play –midfield or defence, Mulikyi remains cocky and replies with a 50-50 answer as well.

“At the moment, I will not say here or there. But, as a football player, my mind and body is always willing to play in any department; whether midfield, defence or even attack” he adds.

Hudu Mulikyi chest controls a high ball

Mulikyi has been one of the most constant figures at URA; featuring in several matches across the board in all competitions; StarTimes Uganda Premier League and the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

In the 2020-21 season, he has played in 22 matches of the 26 games for the tax collectors.

At the backline, he is comfortable in central defence and at right back; often partnering Paul Patrick Mbowa or Benjamin Nyakoojo at center half.

He has been also been used as a holding midfielder alongside Ivan Sserubiri, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Moses Sseruyidde, and Ivan Ntege among others.

URA is currently second on the 16 team log with 57 points from 26 matches, a point behind leaders Express.

The tax collectors have to play Busoga United (away), Kitara (home), Wakiso Giants (away) and MYDA (home).