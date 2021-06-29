Kyetume Football Club has been relegated to the second division (Star Times FUFA Big League).

Christened as the “Slaughters”, Kyetume joins Kitara and Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA).

Kyetume completed the season with 23 points, MYDA (14) and Kitara (13) with all three clubs having played 27 matches apiece.

Kyetume midfielder Isaac Kirabira reacts during a league game Credit: John Batanudde

This comes after the FUFA Emergency Executive Committee meeting which convened on Tuesday, 29th June 2021.

The committee evoked Article 18, section C and D of the FUFA Competitions rules, applying the force majeure rule brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Uganda underwent national wide lockdown for 42 days where all sports activities including football were put to a halt.

The 2020-21 Uganda Premier League had four rounds left for most clubs by the time of the league stoppage.

FUFA also confirmed that Express were declared champions and will represent Uganda at the CAF Champions League.

Runners up, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) will represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

The promotional play offs for the FUFA Big League to determine the third club that joins Tooro United and Arua Hill in the top flight will be held in the coming future on guidance of the National Council of Sports (NCS).