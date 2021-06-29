The Uganda Cranes preparing for the forthcoming CECAFA Challenge Cup has on Tuesday evening flown out of the country for a training camp in Saudi Arabia.

A contingent of 25 players and 10 officials departed Entebbe International Airport at 11:00AM (Local time) aboard Qatar Airways.

While in Saudi Arabia, the team will play two friendly games against the Saudi National Team on 2nd and 5th July 2021.

The team’s preparations that were supposed to start last week were largely affected by announcement of a countrywide 42-day lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

By the time the lockdown was imposed, the team largely composed of U23 National Team players was already in camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi, Kampala.

At the end of last week, the team moved to FUFA Technical Centre where they have been training.

Goalkeeper Isima Watenga, defender Murushid Juuko and striker Yunus Ssentamu pulled out of the camp despite being summoned in the provisional squad.

Watenga was involved in the relegation/promotion playoffs in South Africa with Chippa United while Juuko and Ssentamu cited personal reasons.

It should be noted the kick-off date for the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup was postponed from 3rd to 17th July 2021.

Uganda is the defending Champion after winning the last staged edition in 2019 on home soil.

Travelling squad

Goalkeepers:

Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Dennis Otim(Express FC), Hassan Matovu Muyomba (KCCA FC)

Defenders:

Enock Walusimbi (Express FC), Abdu Aziz Kayondo (Vipers SC), George Kaddu (Wakiso Giants FC), Musa Ramathan (KCCA FC), Kenneth Ssemakula (BUL FC), Peter Magambo (KCCA FC)

Midfielders:

Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers SC), Saidi Kyeyune (Unattached), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (KCCA FC), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United FC), Salim Abdallah (SC Villa).

Forwards:

Ivan Bogere (Wakiso Giants FC), Saddam Masereka (SC Villa), Julius Poloto (KCCA FC), Richard Basangwa (Vipers SC), Najib Yiga (Vipers SC), Hakim Kiwanuka (Proline FC), Derrick Kakooza (Police FC), Samuel Ssenyonjo (KCCA FC), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC)

Officials:

Morley Byekwaso – Head Coach

Simeon Massa -Assistant Coach

Stephen Billy Kiggundu-Goalkeeping Coach

Rogers Byamukama – Leader of delegation

Bashir Mutyaba – Team Manager

Emmanuel Nakabago-Team Doctor

Lawrence Bwanika – Media Officer

Samuel Mulondo -Kits Manager

Hamza Jjunju – FUFA Delegate

Sauda Babirye – FUFA Secretariat