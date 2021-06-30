Zambian youngster Patson Daka has joined English Premier League side Leicester City on a five year deal.

The former Uganda Cubs tormentor joins the FA winners from Ibrahim Ssekagya’s former Austrian side, Red Bull Salzburg.

“Leicester City Football Club can confirm that exciting young striker Patson Daka will join the Club on a five-year-deal from 1 July, subject to Premier League and international clearance,” a statement on the Leicester FC website read.

Daka captained the Young Chipolopolo at Nakivubo. Standing next to him is Enock Mwepu, his teammate at Red Bull Salzburg

Daka eliminated Matia Lule coached Uganda Cubs in 2014 denying them a chance to play at the youth Afcon tournament then scoring home and away for Zambia.

During his time at RB Salzburg, Daka scored 68 goals in 125 appearances winning four league titles and his 27 goals last season won him the golden boot in Austria where he was also voted the MVP of the Bundesliga.

“I’m so, so excited to join this great, historic Club. It has been my dream and I’m so happy and looking forward to what’s coming next,” Daka told the club TV.

“I have followed Leicester from the time they won the league. I feel it is the perfect place for me, because it’s a team that fights for titles. I know it’s not going to be easy, but I feel ready to face this new challenge.

“I will give my best for the Club each and every day, and I look forward to seeing the Leicester City fans inside the stadium soon.”

At just 22, Daka is a full Zambian international with 22 caps and seven goals to his name.