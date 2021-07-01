The right equipment (jerseys, training cones, balls and others), players and the playing facilities (facilities) are some of the ingredients that precipitate good performance for footballers.

In a bid to improve the quality of their players, Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy seeks to improve their playing facility.

The Nkumba based football academy is looking for at least Shs. 22,000,000 to help in the upgrading drive of their playing field near Conbert Modern primary school in Nkumba central, Katabi Town Council.

The development was confirmed by the academy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Mary Ssebowa.

Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy calls for support for all stakeholders and the entire football fraternity to improve their current playing field to help the players train and play the matches well. John Mary Ssebowa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy

Elite Soccer Academy Nkumba

Ssebowa explains how the help can be extended via the club’s official bank account and MTN mobile money.

“All those willing to assist should use the Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy bank account No. 1325500773812 and via MTN Mobile money 0783144707 (in names of Catherine Nassozi)” Ssebowa adds.

Items needed:

The needed items include; chain link (10 rolls), Bermuda brand grass (5 trips), cement (20 bags), Steel Angle Lines (37), Sand (2 trips), goal posts (2), Graval – stones (2 trips) and Labor, all estimated at Shs. 22,160,000.

For starters, Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy was started in 2017 with 15 children.

To date, this academy has spread wings to over 50 children, training at the Conbert Modern Primary School in Nkumba central.

The academy has varying age groups between 5 to 16 year olds.

Since inception, they have participated in a number of youth football tournaments such as the Entebbe Holiday Soccer Camp, We Got Skills Soccer Tournament, Telle Bellies and many others.

Among the players who have passed through the academy include; Duncan Mabike, Gordon Mugaga, Robinson Mutyabule, Brian Mayanja, Swalik Kaye, Jonah Ssemata, Stuart Kalule, Hassan Ssekagiri, Aziz Talik, Joseph Mugisha, Salif Andama, Shadrack Kakooza, Stacious Kaweesi, Jamal Muwonge, Rahim Ssebire, Ivan Sserunyonyi and Shafic Wasswa among others.

The academy motto is “Yes, We Can”