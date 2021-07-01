Term her as innovative, diligent, creative, wily, industrious, and aggressive, among others; seasoned female footballer Jean Sseninde Namayega has it all, and to the brim.

The defender-cum-midfielder who features for English North East Regional Women’s Football League outfit, Wakefield Trinity Ladies Football Club has had a number of projects to her name.

From the Sseninde Foundation that started the Sseninde women development cup, Namayega was also key in the start of the FUFA take flight project that gave birth to the current FUFA Women super league as well as the FUFA Women Elite league.

Her latest brain child is the Jean Sseninde United Limited, a company that will run an academy for the females from the ages of 10 to 17 with the motto; “Together We Smile“.

For starters, Jean Sseninde United Limited will also encompass a professional football club (to start in two year’s time), a sports consultancy firm, sports agency and an event management wing.

Jean Sseninde Namayega with former Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango during the launch of the Sseninde Women Development Cup at Villa Park, Nsambya in Kampala city Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Sseninde officially unveiled the project on Thursday, 1st July 2021 via a press conference addressed on ZOOM.

I believe that we all have equal opportunities but we just don’t have the right guidance to achieve what we are supposed to achieve. I don’t want any girl from Uganda to go through what I had to go through to achieve my dreams and it is the reason we want to have a professional company and a professional approach in how we do business. Jean Sseninde Namayega, Director Jean Sseninde United Limited

I am hoping that I will be able to show decision makers and parents the standard at which women’s football should be and the support we can offer to the girls and women. We are creating a community and platform where all young girls and women can shine in a safe environment. Jean Sseninde Namayega, Director Jean Sseninde United Limited

Born and bred in Kampala to Kizza and Rosemary Sseninde, Namayega was named nick named ‘Jean foot’ for her football talent.

She studied at Gayaza High and St Mary’s Kitende before 2012 when she left for the United Kingdom.

She featured for the women football clubs of Queens Park Rangers, Crystal Palace and lately Wakefield Trinity Ladies with the epitome having played for the Uganda Women football national team, Crested Cranes.

Jean Sseninde Namayega (far left) with other instrumental women on the African continent Credit: Courtesy

Namayega has presented at high profile FIFA and CAF women symposiums and was recently appointed to foresee women football development in South Sudan as a technical consultant.

With the right personnel and guidance, Namayega’s projects are envisaged to blossom; and tipped to ably fill the void that has been witnessed in sports management, talent scouting, grooming and marketing.