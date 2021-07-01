The Holy books Quran and Bible strongly emphasize all the incredible acts of charity as giving and sharing.

“Generous hands are blessed hands because they give bread to the poor” asserts Proverbs 22:9-19.

The Uganda Soccer Legends Association has boldly come out to offer assistance to ailing former footballers.

This association is headed by former KCCA and Uganda Cranes stylish player Jackson “Mia Mia” Mayanja as president.

The other leaders are; former long serving Express and Uganda Cranes captain George Simwogerere, Sam Ssimbwa, Dan Ntale, Gibby Kalule and Isa Ssewanyana as the patron.

The body has mobilized financial resources to reach out to their fellow former players that are in ailing conditions.

We call upon all the people who can come on board and assist these retired ex-internationals. We are determined to rescue our fellow players’ situation during this COVID-19 time. FUFA’s corrupt scheme and discrimination was the main reason why we lost our former stars such as Jimmy Kirunda, Friday Ssenyonjo, John Mandwara and others. Covid money from FIFA for Special Interest groups ended in the pockets of a few. Jackson “Mia Mia” Mayanja, President Uganda Soccer Legends Association

Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja

The existing retired players as Sula Kato, Issa Sekatawa, Ali Semyalo (contracted COVID-19 lately), coach Edriss Nyombi and others are some of the targeted personalities for immediate help.

With the country in another lockdown, many people are in need of food and other basic life necessities.

“We are going to look at not only welfare, but to even take steps to rescue the game from a corrupt, self seeking and fraudulent FUFA. Clubs are under fear and are exploited making them un able to pay their players. If Ronaldo or Messi the most desired players in the world can not sign a ten year contract, why impose a 10 year sponsorship contract on the clubs? We are back together to revive this association which had a big role in the prosperity of Ugandan football before the self seekers suspended it from the assembly for their selfish motives” Mayanja adds.

For a long time, a section of retired footballers have been distanced from the local football governing body, FUFA over a number of grievances.

Whereas FUFA has assimilated many formers players as delegates, staff and in other positions, many have remained disgruntled and virtually live in abject poverty.