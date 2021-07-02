Management of Arua Hill Sports Club is reportedly eyeing Charles Livingstone Mbabazi as head coach for the upcoming season.

The West Nile based entity that has recently gained promotion to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League has allegedly made an illegal approach to the CAF “B” licensed tactician who is also the Uganda Cranes assistant coach.

The former Uganda Cranes midfielder still has a year left on the current employment contract at Mbarara City Football Club, a side that he rejoined from Kyetume.

When contacted by Kawowo Sports, Mbabazi dismissed the reports but quickly pointed that in the transfer window, anything is possible.

“I am still Mbarara City’s head coach and I also hear of the reports linking me elsewhere which is possible because this is the season that can even link Messi or Cristiano to any club in the world” Mbabazi stated.

Reports from Mbarara indicate that Mbabazi is still fully in charge of the Ankole Lions and has of late been planning for the 2021-2022 season as he is guiding the management on the recruitment strategy for the next season.

Charles Livingstone Mbaabzi

Mbabazi’s unpredictability has witnessed him serve in as many clubs on the domestic scene since his return from Somalia where he was head coach for this Horn of Africa nation.

He has worked at Soltilo Bright Stars, Lweza (player-manager), Masavu, Kyetume (two spells), Onduparaka (two spells), Wakiso Giants and lately Mbarara City (two spells).

Arua Hill SC has Hussein Mbalangu as the head coach who was in charge during their promotion to the top flight.

Although Mbalangu still have time on his current contract, it has been revealed that the club christened as “Kongolo”.

The Leopards have also been linked to a host of players as Gaddafi Wahabu (Wakiso Giants), Rashid Toha (Vipers), Muhammed Shaban (Vipers), Sharif Saka (Kyetume) and many others.