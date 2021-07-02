International Build up (Friday, 2nd July 2021):

Saudi Arabia Vs Uganda

Prince Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Stadium (7:15 PM)

Uganda Kobs (national U-23) head coach Morley Byekwaso has confirmed the starting eleven that will face Saudi Arabia in the international build up at the Prince Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Stadium on Friday evening.

Vipers’ left footed gem Richard Basangwa and URA center forward Steven Desse Mukwala will lead the line in the quest for much desired goals.

The duo are assured of a steady supply in Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA) and Saidi Kyeyune (unattached) as Vipers’ Bobosi Byaruhanga plays the spoiler’s role.

Ugandan players stretch during the last training on Thursday evening

KCCA skipper and first choice goalkeeper Charles Lukwago commands the starting slot in the goal posts.

Team captain Enock Walusimbi (Express) and Abdul Aziz Kayondo (Vipers) will start at right back and left back positions respectively.

The KCCA duo of Musa Ramathan and Peter Magambo will play as the two central defensive partnership.

It is a rich subsitutes’ bench.

Uganda starting XI:

Charles Lukwago Enock Walusimbi (Captain) Azizi Kayondo Musa Ramathan Peter Magambo Bobosi Byaruhanga Steven Sserwadda Saidi Kyeyune Richard Basangwa Isma Mugulusi Steven Mukwala

Substitutes