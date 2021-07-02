SC Villa CEO Shawn Mubiru has admitted the club should have done better with efforts to register their members after the club released a list of the fans registered for the 2020/21 season.

The Jogoos, arguably the most supported club in the country and with fans across the continent managed to only register 442 members for the previous campaign.

The move is part of the strategic plan aimed at turning the sixteen league champions into a community club a move announced on October 14 last year.

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba, CEO Shawn Mubiru, UFK’s Justus Koojo and Paul Kaliisa during the launch of the partnership Credit: SC Villa media

“We managed to register 442 members as of today for the Season 2020/2021,” confirmed Mubiru.

But that’s a very small number compared to the Jogoos faithful around the country and Mubiru says they will widen the scope come next season.

“I do admit that we need to do better in the upcoming season, starting point was great and now we do know our limitations and what we need to do to broadened the scope, we are engaging with different stakeholders, partners to see how we can widened the registration for 2021/2022 season.”

SC Villa fans will become OWNERS of the CLUB by subscribing to the TRUST and also watch all home matches free

SC Villa has been under interim leadership for three seasons now with fans growing impatient on having new permanent leaders in place.

Mubiru says all that will be achieved soon now that the club has registered members from which a Congress will be made to determine the direction of the club.

“The registered fans are members now; they have to right to determine their leaders in the club and the direction on how the club is run using the new structure.

𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝗖 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀;

https://t.co/lgUBdRSMEK — SC Villa (@SCVillaJogoo) July 1, 2021

“120 members will be admitted into Club Congress to determine the direction, make laws, regulations that should help to run the club. This should happen as soon as possible. We are going to make phones calls to each registered member very soon.”

According to the statement released by the club, each member will pay Shilling 1 million (One Million Shillings) to become part of the SC Villa Congress.

L-R: Dennis Mbidde Ssebugwawo, Interim chairman William Nkemba and Founding Members Eriab Kamya, Dan Lule and Fred Kawuma Guy at Sheraton Kampala Hotel, Kampala (Credit: John Batanudde)

“Members of the Villa Members Trust are eligible to be members of SC Villa Congress at a seasonal fee of 1 million Uganda Shillings. The Club Congress will comprise of utmost 120 members and will be the supreme and legislative body of the club.”

SC Villa have not won a league title since 2004 and last won silverware in 2015; the Stanbic Uganda Cup under the leadership of Ben Immanuel Misagga who was ousted and replaced by the interim.

Villa finished last season 10th on the table and their Cup campaign ended at the quarter final stage.