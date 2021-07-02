Transparent, accountable and coherent leadership have always been key pillars for any institution’s growth and prosperity.
These pillars call for dedicated souls, diligent, committed and trustworthy personalities who sacrifice resources (time, finance, material and others) to serve above the bare minimum.
It is upon this basis that Mukono District Football Association (MDFA) has identified the individuals who are best suited to serve in their respective positions to benefit and serve the beautiful game to the brim.
Newly elected chairman Mahadi Yusufu Kivumbi confirmed the full executive committee as well the accompanying standing committees.
“The persons appointed are all trusted and experienced to serve Mukono District football Association to steer the beautiful game in the region.” Kivumbi disclosed.
Robert Lukwata and Moses Mutyaba are the first and second vice chairpersons respectively.
The general secretary is Wilberforce Ssemwogerere whilst the members are; Fred Yawe, Muhammedi Nkangabwa, Alex Kyega, Moses Kigongo (referees), Hope Atuhaire (women representative) and Emmanuel Nduga (public relations officer).
Full Executive for Mukono District Football Association:
- Chairman: Mahadi Yusufu Kivumbi
- 1st Vice Chairman: Robert Lukwata
- 2nd Vice Chairman: Moses Mutyaba
- General Secretary: Wilberforce Ssemwogerere
- Members: Fred Yawe, Muhammedi Nkangabwa, Alex Kyega
- Referees: Moses Kigongo
- Women Representative: Hope Atuhaire
- Public Relations Officer: Emmanuel Nduga
Standing Committees:
Competitions:
- Chairman: Alex Kyega
- Member: Simon Kaggwa and Fred Mpanga
Finance:
- Chairman: Fred Yawe
- Member: Hanningtone Kibenge
Football Development:
- Chairman: Moses Mutyaba
- Members: Dominic Kaloma and Mugga Kalungi
Public Relations:
- Chairman: Emmanuel Nduga
- Member: Dorren Nabuule
Referees:
- Chairman: Moses Kigongo
- Members: Ashiraf Miiro and Ali Bakisuula
Audit and Compliance:
- Chairman: Fred Kasujja
Women Football:
- Chairperson: Hope Atuhaire
Disciplinary:
- Chairman: Bernard Bainamani Bampaire
- Members: Fred Balenzi and Manisoor Kimumwe
Safety and Security:
- Chairman: Robert Lukwata