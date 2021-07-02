Transparent, accountable and coherent leadership have always been key pillars for any institution’s growth and prosperity.

These pillars call for dedicated souls, diligent, committed and trustworthy personalities who sacrifice resources (time, finance, material and others) to serve above the bare minimum.

It is upon this basis that Mukono District Football Association (MDFA) has identified the individuals who are best suited to serve in their respective positions to benefit and serve the beautiful game to the brim.

Newly elected chairman Mahadi Yusufu Kivumbi confirmed the full executive committee as well the accompanying standing committees.

“The persons appointed are all trusted and experienced to serve Mukono District football Association to steer the beautiful game in the region.” Kivumbi disclosed.

Full Executive for Mukono District Football Association:

Chairman: Mahadi Yusufu Kivumbi

Mahadi Yusufu Kivumbi 1 st Vice Chairman: Robert Lukwata

Robert Lukwata 2 nd Vice Chairman : Moses Mutyaba

: Moses Mutyaba General Secretary: Wilberforce Ssemwogerere

Wilberforce Ssemwogerere Members: Fred Yawe, Muhammedi Nkangabwa, Alex Kyega

Fred Yawe, Muhammedi Nkangabwa, Alex Kyega Referees: Moses Kigongo

Moses Kigongo Women Representative: Hope Atuhaire

Hope Atuhaire Public Relations Officer: Emmanuel Nduga

Competitions:

Chairman : Alex Kyega

: Alex Kyega Member: Simon Kaggwa and Fred Mpanga

Finance:

Chairman : Fred Yawe

: Fred Yawe Member: Hanningtone Kibenge

Football Development:

Chairman : Moses Mutyaba

: Moses Mutyaba Members: Dominic Kaloma and Mugga Kalungi

Public Relations:

Chairman: Emmanuel Nduga

Emmanuel Nduga Member: Dorren Nabuule

Referees:

Chairman : Moses Kigongo

: Moses Kigongo Members: Ashiraf Miiro and Ali Bakisuula

Audit and Compliance:

Chairman: Fred Kasujja

Women Football:

Chairperson: Hope Atuhaire

Disciplinary:

Chairman : Bernard Bainamani Bampaire

: Bernard Bainamani Bampaire Members: Fred Balenzi and Manisoor Kimumwe

Safety and Security: