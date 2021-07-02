It was a rude welcome for the Uganda national team (majorly of U-23 players) in Saudi Arabia for the training camp as they prepare for the 2021 CECAFA senior challenge cup in Ethiopia.

Temperatures as high as 50 degrees are experienced in Saudi Arabia compared to the 20 – 27 range in Uganda.

Head coach Morley Byekwaso attested that all is well so far and the players are quickly adjusting to the hot weather conditions.

“Since we arrived here, all has been well apart from the hot weather conditions. The players held a session and you could depict from their bodies that all is not well. However, they are quickly adjusting” Byekwaso stated.

Players stretch during a training session at Prince Fais Al Bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Saudi Arabia

The team held its maiden training session at the Prince Fais al Bin Abdulaziz Stadium.

They take on the Saudi Arabia national team (Falcons) on Friday, 2nd July 2021 in the first of the two planned international build up matches.

Express skipper Enock Walusimbi is the team captain.

Full contingent:

Goalkeepers:

Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Eric Kibowa (UPDF), Hassan Matovu Muyomba (KCCA)

Defenders:

Enock Walusimbi (Express), Abdu Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), George Kaddu (Wakiso Giants), Musa Ramathan (KCCA), Kenneth Ssemakula (BUL), Peter Magambo (KCCA)

Midfielders:

Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers), Saidi Kyeyune (Unattached), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA), Bright Anukani (KCCA), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United ), Salim Abdallah (SC Villa).

Forwards:

Ivan Bogere (Wakiso Giants), Saddam Masereka (SC Villa), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Najib Yiga (Vipers), Hakim Kiwanuka (Proline), Derrick Kakooza (Police), Samuel Ssenyonjo (KCCA), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA)

Officials:

Head Coach: Morley Byekwaso

Assistant Coach: Simeon Massa

Goalkeeping Coach: Stephen Billy Kiggundu