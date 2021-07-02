Wakiso Giants improved by three positions and twelve points this campaign but Viane Ssekajugo feels the team deserved better.

The Purple Sharks finished the season 8th on the UPL standings with 42 points and also reached the quarter finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

This is better in comparison to the 2019/20 season where they finished 11th with 30 points (after 25 games) and were at the round of 16 of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

“Not the way we wanted to finish the UPL campaign but we settle for this. We must improve next season,” Ssekajugo wrote on his social media pages.

The diminutive forward scored 13 goals in 20 league games and four in six Uganda Cup games to finish as the club’s top scorer for the second season in succession.